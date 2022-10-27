Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 52-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a Wednesday road rage incident near downtown Waco.

Deborah Lamont was taken into custody shortly after the incident shortly after 1:00 p.m. near 9th Street and Waco Drive.

One woman received non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to a local hospital. Lamont was arrested near the scene a short time later.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was a child in Lamont’s car, and that Lamont had left them in the car alone during the incident – leading to the additional charge of abandoning or endangering a child.

Bond has not been set, as of Thursday morning.