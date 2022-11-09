Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Bellmead Police report a 47-year-old woman is charged with assault and with threatening a “bloodbath” while displaying a knife at a local motel.

Dorothy Jean Isabel remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday – on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An arrest affidavit stated that Bellmead patrol officers responded to the Delta Inn at 1320 Behrens Circle on Sunday regarding a report of an assault. The victim told officers that he and his girlfriend got into an argument, with the woman accused of smashing him the face and biting him.

During the argument, the woman was accused of getting a knife and telling the victim “she would kill him and it would be a bloodbath.”

The affidavit stated that a witness who was sleeping on a couch woke up and saw the disturbance, and reported hearing the victim pleading not to be killed.

Officers completed their investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Isabel, who was arrested Tuesday and booked into the McLennan County Jail.