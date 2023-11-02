Bellmead, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old woman is accused of assaulting an elderly man inside a Bellmead grocery store.

Bellmead Police Chief Shawn Myatt said officers were called to the H-E-B in the 800 block of North Interstate 35 about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. They discovered a woman got into an argument with a 65-year-old man over money.

The victim was on a mobility scooter at the time, and was reported to have been assaulted by the woman. Chief Myatt said that video from an in-store camera assisted in gathering details about the incident.

Cassandra Nicole Carter was arrested following the investigation. She was booked into the McLennan County Jail on felony charges of injury to an elderly/disabled person. She remained in the jail, as of Thursday afternoon.