Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A 51-yar-old Dayton, Texas woman has been arrested in connection with an August 10 incident in which a woman was beaten in Moody.

Moody Police obtained an arrest warrant for Tammy Faye Hill on attempted murder, among other charges.

An arrest affidavit stated that at 6:43 p.m. on August 10, officers were sent to the 600 block of Avenue D in Moody to the parking lot of Lucy’s Café on a reported disturbance in progress.

The first officer on the scene reported seeing a woman held on the ground by each arm, and she was being hit with arms and fists and kicked numerous times.

First responders were immediately called to the scene, and multiple parties were separated. Officers also found a car in a nearby ditch.

The victim told police that a woman at the scene drove into the ditch and tried to run over her with a car, with the fight then moving to the café parking lot.

The victim told officers that when Hill got out of her car she had shouted that “she was going to kill her and not let her reveal their plans.” The affidavit did not state what those plans were.

The affidavit stated that earlier at a Moody residence, the victim tried to get away from her attacker – saying she threatened to “tie her up and take her to Houston,” and took her cell phone.

The affidavit stated that at one point, the victim was hit with with a wooden stake and a colostomy bag.

Moody Police obtained warrants for four charges, and Hill was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail over the weekend. Her charges included attempted murder, assault causes bodily injury, unlawful restraint and bribery. The affidavit did not include details of what led to the bribery charge.

Jail records indicated that Hill posted bonds totaling $67,000, and was released on Wednesday.