Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Bellmead Police report a 25-year-old woman is being held on kidnapping charges after an attempt was made to take a child from an apartment.

Bellmead Police Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard II said it happened at the Eagle Crest Apartments at 4200 Sames Street. Police were called to this location about 1:16 p.m. Friday – where the caller reported a woman was trying to take a child from a residence without the consent of the legal guardian. The child was placed by Child Protective Services.

An arrest affidavit stated that the guardian was able to retrieve the child as police arrived – and stated the woman was ordered to stop as she was attempting to flee, but refused. As officers attempted to detain her, the affidavit stated she became violent and resisted officers – but was eventually wrestled to the ground and handcuffed. The affidavit said she continued to kick and wrestle with officers as she was placed in the patrol vehicle.

Police said the child was removed earlier and placed with a relative – and, after this incident, was once again removed from the home where she was placed and sent to another location.

The woman, identified as 25-year-old Michella Luna, was taken to the McLennan County Jail – where she was booked in on charges of kidnapping and resisting arrest or transport.