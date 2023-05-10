Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 29-year-old woman is facing felony charges after police learned that a very young child was injured while being disciplined.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said police were alerted to the incident by “a mandatory reporter,” meaning someone who is required to report believed child abuse to authorities.

Police got the case Tuesday when they were informed that the child, described as being under the age of six, had bruises on her face and other areas of her body. They said a forensic interview of the child was conducted – leading officers to believe that “unreasonable discipline” was administered.

A warrant was obtained, and 29-year-old Latisha Naomie Kiser was arrested on state jail felony charges of injury to a child. She was booked into the McLennan County Jail, and remained there on Wednesday in lieu of $3,000 bond.