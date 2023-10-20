Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 29-year-old woman has been charged with driving into a neighbor’s yard, striking one man, then driving onto a porch and hitting another woman, seriously injuring both.

Waco Police said it happened Wednesday night in the 1500 block of Harrison Street, when a dispute arose over a visitor parking in a neighbor’s driveway. An arrest affidavit stated that the two women involved in the dispute were out in the street, yelling and preparing to fight. At one point they disengaged, and the eventual victim went back to her yard.

The other woman was told to leave, and is accused of getting into her car and driving into the victim’s yard through the driveway and continuing on toward the house. The vehicle struck a man in the yard, causing possible broken bones in his wrist or arm. The car then traveled up toward the porch, striking the railing and support post.

The female victim was hit by the front of the car, and was pushed against the porch railing and post. The car was then driven away.

When officers arrived, they found the damage along with the front bumper from a Buick which was left behind.

The affidavit stated that a black Buick believed to have been involved was later found at a residence in the 200 block of Walker Street. The affidavit stated the car was missing a front bumper. The affidavit also stated that when officers arrived, there was a further disturbance in the street in front of the residence.

At the scene, police took Shakayla Lafaye Stroupe into custody. She was transported to the McLennan County Jail, where records indicated she was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – indicating a third victim was present, but not actually injured.

Jail records indicated she posted $30,000 bond and was released on Thursday.