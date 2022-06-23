Elm Mott, Tx (FOX44) – A woman listed as a fugitive in two other counties remained in the McLennan County Jail accused of assaulting two deputies trying to arrest her and of breaking windows and doors in their patrol car.

Thirty-year-old Becky Buckingham who lists an address in Waco remained in the McLennan County jail on multiple charges Thursday with bonds totaling $77,000.

An arrest affidavit states that Wednesday about 12:46 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge SUV in the 1100 block of South Connally Drive in Elm Mott.

When they made contact with the driver and the passenger who was later identified as Buckingham, they were given permission to search the vehicle.

Both were out of the vehicle and when a records check was run on the two, it was found that Buckingham had multiple outstanding warrants out of both Bosque and Hill counties.

As one deputy was searching the vehicle he heard a commotion and stated in the affidavit that Buckingham was struggling with two deputies and had kicked them both several times.

The affidavit stated that it took the intervention of the third deputy to get her under control and in handcuffs.

As they approached the patrol car to place her inside, she continued to resist and hit her head against the rear passenger window causing it to break.

Once in the back seat of the patrol car, she is accused of hitting the doors, breaking both inside door handles.

An ambulance was called and she was taken to Ascension Providence Health Center for treatment and once medically cleared, taken to the McLennan County Jail.

She remained there Thursday on charges including two counts felony assault on a public servant, resisting arrest or transport and criminal mischief over $2500 for damage to the vehicle.

The records check had indicated she had multiple warrants for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, failure to appear in court and bail jumping out of Hill County and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance out of Bosque County.