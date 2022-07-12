Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco woman has been arrested and charged with intentionally running into a man with her car during an argument.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said Zariya Smith was arrested late Monday night following the incident in the 5100 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Officers were called to this location at 10:14 p.m. on a domestic disturbance call, and were told that Smith and a man got into an argument and were told she got upset with him and hit him with her Cadillac CTS – then left the scene, leaving the man with non-life-threatening injuries.

They were able to find the vehicle a short time later, and took Smith into custody. She was transported to the McLennan County Jail, where she remained on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jail records indicated she was also being held on a separate theft charge from another case.