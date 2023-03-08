Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday morning stabbing that sent a Waco man to the hospital.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 900 block of North 17th Street at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday on a reported disturbance.

When officers arrived, they discovered that an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect – with the victim being stabbed in the chest. The woman fled the scene, and the man was transported to a local hospital.

Police were able to determine the identity of the woman who was later located in the Bosque Boulevard area. Sierre Asarae Davis was taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained there on Wednesday, with a total bond of $11,000.

The victim was expected to survive.