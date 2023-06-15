Hewitt, Tx (FOX44) – A 39-year-old Hewitt woman has been charged with taking over $11,000 from an elderly Hewitt couple for whom she was a home health care provider.

Lindsay Nicole Baldanado was booked into the McLennan County Jail on multiple counts of credit or debit card abuse of the elderly.

Hewitt Police Department spokesman Tuck Saunders said the victims are in their 80’s. The family came to police when they noticed discrepancies in the card activity of the couple.

An investigation led to arrest warrants being obtained for Baldanado. She was arrested on Wednesday. Bond had not been set, as of late Thursday morning.