ROSS, Texas (FOX44) – McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies have filed charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 58-year-old man accused of chasing and threatening a woman with a machete, then hitting her with the sheath instead.

Kenneth Peterson remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday following his arrest in connection with the November 2 incident.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2800 block of West White Oak Road, near Ross in northern McLennan County, on a report of a domestic disturbance. On arrival, they spoke with the female victim – who told them she was pushed out of the house, threatened with a machete, then chased down a driveway with the machete. At one point, she said her assailant struck her with the sheath while waving the machete in his other hand.

Deputies were told the couple lived together in the house for six years in what Peterson described later as a “common law marriage.”

When Peterson was later interviewed by deputies, an arrest affidavit stated he gave a statement that he did chase the victim and claimed he thought about using the machete – but struck her with the sheath instead “because it would be too messy.”

Peterson was arrested and taken to jail, where his bond was set at $20,000 on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapons charge with a finding of family violence.