Elm Mott, Tx (FOX 44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a 22-year-old Waco-area woman has died after being struck by a pickup on a highway near Elm Mott.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said Juliet Dedeluk was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night.

Sgt. Howard said it happened about 10:40 p.m. on FM-308 or Leroy Parkway near Leuschner Road.

The investigating trooper said the victim was in the eastbound lane, and was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup going east.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing Wednesday.