WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead after a Waco crash involving two 18-wheelers.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday to a crash on Interstate 35 northbound, near Mile Marker #345, south of West.

A truck tractor semi-trailer changed lanes when unsafe and crashed into a passenger car. The car went out of control and crashed into another truck tractor semi-trailer.

DPS says the driver of the passenger car, identified as 46-year-old Christena Monroe, of Arlington, was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco. She later succumbed to her injuries. Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is active and ongoing.