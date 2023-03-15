CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) — The China Spring Fire Department, alongside multiple agencies, responded to an early morning fire which left one woman dead.

First responders arrived at the 300 Block of Illinois Avenue in China Spring around 9:23 a.m. There were reports of smoke billowing out of the windows of a First Baptist Church residency.

FOX 44 News spoke with McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara to learn more about the victim in this fire.

“Approximately 73-year-old lady inside. They did everything they could to save her. They did CPR, and were not able to bring her around. Just a very sad situation,” said Sheriff McNamara.

Officials at the scene concluded that the woman’s death was caused by an accidental fire which started in the back room of the house. One of the victim’s family members shared that the woman who died was a Sunday School Teacher from Bryan, Texas.

She was described as a “kind and Godly-woman.” The woman lived in the house for roughly one to two years.

“They did everything they could to to save her. And unfortunately, she passed away. The fire department that was responded, acted accordingly. And any details that went on inside the house, I’m not sure of that right now, but we’ll find out more details later,” shared Sheriff McNamara.

Sheriff McNamara also thanked the local fire departments and medical staff on the scene for their assistance.

Officials will release more information as soon as it becomes available.