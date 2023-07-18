Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 44-year-old woman is facing state jail felony charges in connection with a June 9th incident in which a three-year-old child she was with was found unresponsive underwater in a swimming pool.

Latasha Nicole Powell was arrested Monday on charges of injury to a child criminal negligence following a Waco Police Department investigation into the case.

Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said June 9, 2023 at 7:17 p.m. officers were called to the 4300 Block of W. Lake Shore on a possible drowning. When officers arrived they located a three year old boy who was unconscious after being pulled out of a pool.

Waco Fire personnel arrived and immediately began life-saving measures. The child was transported to a local hospital then later transferred to McLane Children`s Hospital in Temple where he remains alive in critical care.

A police investigation indicated Powell was was with the child at the time of the incident when he fell in the pool. Detectives learned that the boy was underwater for 10 minutes before Powell realized he had fallen in.

She was booked into the McLennan County Jail Monday, posted $5000 bond and was released.