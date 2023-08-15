Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday stabbing incident at an East Waco convenience store.

Journee Hardin was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident at the RZS Food Mart at 701 East Waco Drive.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the store at 10:32 p.m. regarding a disturbance. While they were on the way, they were told a woman was stabbed.

An arrest affidavit stated that when they arrived, they found a man pushed a woman down. Officers later learned he was trying to take a knife away from her after the other woman was hurt.

The affidavit said the victim and the suspect were arguing both inside and outside of the store and got into a fight. The affidavit stated that officers were able to view security camera footage showing the two women arguing and hitting each other. Officers found the victim with a stab wound to her left shoulder, and she was bleeding.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, and Hardin was taken into custody at the scene.

Jail records indicated her bond was set at $10,000, and that she was also being held on multiple previous traffic violations.