McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reports a 33-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of working with others in burglaries and thefts back in March and May, and was living in one of the items taken.

Jennifer Marie Aleman remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on charges of theft, engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary with intent to commit theft.

An arrest affidavit stated that in March, a building was broken into and a large number of Snap-on tools, Craftsman tools and three motorcycles were taken.

Some of the tools turned up at a local pawn shop, and when detectives traced the man who pawned them, they learned he got the tools from his girlfriend – identified as Aleman. The affidavit indicated that at least three people were involved in this break-in.

In May, detectives were given the case of the theft of a 24-foot Keystone Bullet RV camper which was later traced to a location on Highway 84 near Axtell. Investigators learned that Aleman was living in the camper.

Investigators earlier obtained video evidence pointing to Aleman, along with another woman and two men, being involved in the theft. Detectives had Aleman’s address that the affidavit said she gave during another unrelated arrest.

Warrants were obtained naming Aleman as as suspect in both cases. Jail records also indicated she was being held on a parole violation warrant and other warrants out of Johnson County.