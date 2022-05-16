WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Waco.

Police officers responded to the 2900 Block of Morrow Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, and she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She is currently in stable condition.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information on this case, you can call Waco Police at 254-750-7500, or send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.