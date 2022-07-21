Waco (FOX 44) — The McLennan County Grand jury has indicted Ardra Robinson on a murder charge for the death of John Wesley Perry, III.

Police say Robinson shot Perry on May 17th, in the parking lot of Octapharma Plasma. It was the 13th murder of the year.

Investigators say Robinson knew Perry and shot him several times. He died at the scene.

Waco PD PIO Cierra Shipley said at the time, “No matter the disagreement, we ask the public to please handle these disagreements differently because taking someone’s life is never the answer.”

Robinson is in the McLennan County Jail, held on a $500,000 bond.