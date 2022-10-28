Lacy Lakeview, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned a capital murder indictment against a Lacy Lakeview woman accused of killing her neighbor over the death of a dog.

Cynthia Ellen Ming has remained in the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond since being arrested naked and covered in blood the night of the incident. She is accused in the September 7, 2022 death of 45-year-old Angie Melissa Moore.

Police went to a house in the 400 block of Whispering Lane just before midnight after getting a call about someone trying to enter a house. The caller told police she had a gun.

When officers arrived, they said the assailant was in the house and completely naked. They saw the suspect – later identified as Ming – leave the home still naked, but covered in blood.

When officers tried to stop her, they say she ran. They report deploying a taser, but it had no effect. The officers then took her to the ground and handcuffed her.

After putting Ming in a police unit, officers found Angie Melissa Moore unresponsive in a large pool of blood. They performed CPR on her, but she died at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ming admitted to killing Moore. She reportedly told hospital staff that she grabbed Moore’s gun and shot her in the head. Ming also reportedly told hospital staff that she received several cuts when she went through a window.

Ming told the medical personnel that Moore killed her dog, and that’s why she killed her.