Lacy Lakeview, Tx (FOX 44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment for manslaughter against 25-year-old Acacia Deshane Adams.

Adams is charged in the deaths of three people who died in a fire on July 16. The fire destroyed the Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview.

Adams has remained in the McLennan County Jail under a $300,000 bond since turning herself in after a warrant was issued in the case. The apartment building had 16 units, and was home to just over 30 people.

Fire investigators say it was determined that the fire started in Apartment #3 of the two-story building. The arrest affidavit naming Adams stated that there was a container of gasoline and a motorbike containing gasoline in the apartment. The affidavit said the motorbike had been filled inside the apartment, with gasoline spills on the floor for extended periods of time.

The affidavit also stated that the motorbike leaked gasoline throughout the apartment, and that a lighter was used to burn an incense stick in the vicinity of the accelerant prior to the fire starting.

Units from several fire departments responded to the fire, which left the building totally destroyed. Witnesses said people were jumping from the windows to escape the flames.

Lacresia Vanya, Kristopher Rowe and Marshall Burns died in the fire.