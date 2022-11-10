Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old woman who was already in the McLennan County Jail on other charges is now facing additional felony charges after a corrections officer was seriously injured.

Tiana Mercedes Mayes was served with charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony after the investigation into an October 21st incident was complete.

An arrest affidavit stated that an incident in which the officer was injured was captured on surveillance video. The affidavit stated that Mayes was being escorted back to her assigned housing location within the jail – when she is accused of beginning to resist officers by attempting to pull away from them.

The victim arrived to assist the officers escorting Mayes when she was kicked with what was described as a “donkey kick,” being struck above the left knee. The officer’s femur was broken and required major surgery to repair.

The affidavit stated that due to the victim having serious bodily injury that required surgery, and the fact that the victim was a public servant acting in an official capacity, the charge was enhanced to a first-degree felony.

Mayes remained in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday.