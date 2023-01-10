CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is in the hospital after being shot by McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX 44 News that deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedman Drive around 10:47 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they say the woman walked out of a trailer house with a shotgun.

Four deputies were on scene and fired their weapons at the woman, wounding her. The woman has since been transported to a hospital, and the extent of her injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.