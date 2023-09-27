Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police say a woman who was held captive in a home over the weekend was able to get free on Monday, and then seek help with a 60-year-old man now in custody in the case.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers got the call at 8:40 a.m. Monday from the 3300 block of Kendall Lane. Police met with the woman at the scene, who told the story of being brutally held against her will. She managed to escape through the back of the house when the man holding her took a dog out front.

The man fled after she escaped, and was not present when police arrived. Officers were later able to find Thomas Wayne Fauver. He was booked into the McLennan County Jail on first-degree felony kidnapping charges on Tuesday.

He remained in jail on Wednesday, with bond set at $100,000.