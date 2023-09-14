Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens says a 33-year-old woman has been sentenced to 33 years in prison after entering a plea to charges of murder in a 2022 shooting death.

Ardra Robinson appeared in 19th District Court for a scheduled hearing Wednesday and ended up entering the plea. She was accused of the May 2022 death of her boyfriend, John Wesley Perry III who was shot multiple times at a home in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard. Robinson had said the victim had been abusive to her.

Robinson had remained in the McLennan County Jail since her arrest. Police at the time reported not being able to find the suspected murder weapon, at one time eliciting the public’s help in finding it, saying they believed it had been thrown out a car window somewhere on Waco Drive.

Robinson would have to serve at least half of her sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Prosecutor Will Hix issued the following statement following the sentencing:

“The conviction of Ardra Robinson today is emblematic of the fact that here in our community, we don`t allow anyone to engage in vigilantism. We are grateful to have been able to bring this case to a close swiftly, which is only possible when everyone in the criminal Justice system works together.”