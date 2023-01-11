Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 59-year-old woman shot by McLennan County deputies during a disturbance in the China Spring area on Tuesday has been cleared by hospital personnel, and has been booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Aurora Victoria Whitman, listed as “Steinhauer” on some documents, remained in jail on Wednesday afternoon. She is held on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case stated that around 10 a.m. Tuesday, McLennan County deputies responded to an address in the 300 block of Freedman Drive in China Spring in reference to a disturbance. The reporting party advised that a woman was at this location, and was “tearing up the house, being very violent.”

The affidavit stated that the reporting party was reporting the woman had a shotgun, swords and knives in the house – and said she would not go to jail. The affidavit stated that deputies arrived in fully-marked units and were wearing distinctive uniforms.

As deputies parked their units, a woman was seen outside the home walking toward them – wearing a shirt and holding a shotgun in her hands. The deputies gave verbal commands to “drop the weapon” as she continued to approach and ignored the commands – saying she continued to display the weapon in a threatening manner.

At this point, deputies fired their duty weapons – striking the woman, later identified as Whitman. Less than 24 hours before the shooting, Whitman was confirmed as pleading guilty in 54th District Court to assaulting a public servant – a charge stemming from an incident which occurred in 2019.

Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate the shooting.