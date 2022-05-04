Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police report one man has been arrested after a woman was threatened with a machete.

Waco Police Spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened Tuesday near the 3200 block of North 16th Street.

Officers were responding to a disturbance call, and when they arrived they found the victim and the suspect were in a verbal argument.

Police report that at one point, the argument became physical when the suspect put his hands on the woman. The woman was reported to have then been threatened with a machete.

Police identified the suspect as David Garcia-Villatoro. He was found, taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail – where he remained Wednesday morning on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat.

His bond was set at a total of $12,000.