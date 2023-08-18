WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A suspect is being sought in a Waco shooting that left one woman wounded.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says a call came in just before 6 a.m. regarding a shooting near the 1600 block of Alexander Avenue. One woman was reported have a gunshot wound. She is expected to be okay.

No suspects have been found. Shipley says this was an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.