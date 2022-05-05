Woodway, Tx (FOX 44) – Woodway Public Safety reports a bumper fell off a car following a crash, revealing a bag of drugs hidden in the engine compartment and leading to an arrest.

A Woodway spokesman said a 9-1-1 call came in to dispatch about 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, with a citizen reporting a reckless driver going west on Highway 84 through Woodway.

The caller said he was taking the Estates Drive exit, and while the caller was still on the phone, reported the vehicle struck a guard rail but kept going.

An officer responding to the area found the damaged vehicle in the Walgreen’s parking lot near the intersection. The officer noticed the front bumper fell off following the collision with the guard rail, and a bag could be seen hanging from the engine compartment.

As the officer took a closer look, it was discovered a large magnet was used to hold the bag in place – and there were various types of drugs inside.

An inventory of the bag turned up a quantity of Methamphetamine, Ecstasy, and Xanax.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Jordan Kyle Liverman, of Waco, who was transported to the McLennan County Jail on three different drug charges – along with charges related to leaving the scene of the collision.

He remained there with bond not set as of Thursday morning.