WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – Right now, investigators are looking for answers after a fire nearly destroyed an apartment building in Woodway early Saturday morning.

EMS treated one child for possible smoke inhalation and a firefighter for heat exhaustion.

The Heart of Texas Corp has special vehicles they send to emergency and non-emergency situations when conditions heat up.

“I knew it was going to be hot out there and they’re going to be there a long time. So we provided our rehab bus and one of our ambulances,” says Heart of Texas Fire Corp commander Jeff Wilhelm.

Crews spent hours battling the fire at the Woodway Condominiums. The fire department’s standard is to give breaks to first responders while on scene, since emergencies can persist for hours.

The rehab truck is setup with four air conditioning units with a goal to decrease the temperature to below 70 degrees.

Wilhelm says, “When the firefighter has the chance to recover or go in, the rehab is what we call it. They take all their bunker gear off, they go into the bus and then they stay until their body temperature comes down to a normal operating temperature.”

With seventy pounds of gear and the triple digit heat index, rehab trucks are essential for the safety of first responders. Designed to alleviate the physical, psychological and the emotional stress of firefighting.

In the last month, the Heart of Texas Fire Corp has run its rehab truck to half a dozen emergency and non-emergency situations.