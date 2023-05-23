Woodway, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Woodway has a new Public Safety Director.

Woodway City Manager Dr. Shawn Oubre has named Assistant Chief Khalil El-Halabi to the position following the retirement of the current Public Safety Director Chief Bret Crook.

Assistant Chief Khalil El-Halabi has been with the Woodway Public Safety Department since 2008. He is Dual-Certified as a Police and Firefighter with the State of Texas, and has held every rank within the Woodway Public Safety Department during his tenure.

He holds a Master’s Degree from Kaplan University (a.k.a. Purdue University Global) and holds a Master Peace Officer License through the State of Texas. Assistant Chief El-Halabi is also currently pursuing his Doctorate in Public Administration through Liberty University.

Assistant Chief El-Halabi instructs at the police academy, where he has trained cadets on Health and Nutrition, Professional Policing, Police Ethics, Physical and Mental Well-Being. He also instructs Cultural Diversity at the Police New Supervisor Course.

He was named president of his police academy and president of L.E.M.I.T. Leadership College Class #91. He has been recognized multiple times as his department’s Officer of the Year and was the recipient of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 40 Under 40 Award – which recognizes leaders from around the world who demonstrate leadership in their profession.

Assistant Chief Khalil El-Halabi was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and he immigrated to the United States as a child during Lebanon’s Civil War. He currently resides in the Woodway area with his wife and children.