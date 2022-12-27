Woodway, Tx (FOX44) – A 51-year-old Woodway man has been arrested twice within a couple days in connection with the alleged assault of his 71-year-old mother.

A Woodway Public Safety Department spokesman said that Michael John Kendrick was arrested the second time Monday and charged with injury to the elderly and violation of a protective order.

The spokesman said Kendrick had been arrested previously on Christmas Eve and taken to the McLennan County Jail but had bonded out. Investigators had sought and obtained an emergency protective order that required him to be no closer than 500 feet of the victim’s home and of her.

Monday officers learned that he was in the vicinity of the home and when they picked him up, checked on the victim with officers noticing what looked like fresh bruises and were told he had assaulted her again.

He was transported once again to the McLennan County Jail with the additional charge of violating the protective order. His new bond had not been set late Tuesday morning.