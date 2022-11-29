WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – A 31-year-old Woodway man already in jail on one charge has now been served with a warrant for a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Scott Wade Walls had originally been arrested November 16 on a charge of possession or distribution of child pornography – but as the investigation progressed, the additional charge was added.

A spokesman for the Woodway Public Safety Department said the investigation began early in November with the assistance of federal forensic investigators with the Secret Service.

Through careful tracking of the source of several samples of child pornography, even though attempts had been made to disguise the location from which it was sent, the IP address was finally determined leading to the local location.

A Woodway spokesman said there had been abuse of a young child under the age of ten over a period of time – with the allegation being that images of this abuse were then traded for other images from other sources.

When the local victim of the abuse was identified, police obtained the additional warrant – which was served on Walls at the jail on Monday.

While bond on the original child porn charge was set at only $5,000, bond on the new charge had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon.