McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned a five-count indictment against a 31-year-old Woodway man accused of promoting child pornography and abusing a young child.

Scott Wade Walls has remained in the McLennan County Jail since his November 16 arrest on child pornography charges, with his bond set at a total of $105,000. As the investigation continued, he was served with the abuse charges on November 28 – while he was already in jail.

A spokesman for the Woodway Public Safety Department said the investigation started in early November with the assistance of federal forensic investigators with the Secret Service.

Through careful tracking of the source of several samples of child pornography, even though attempts were made to disguise the location from which it was sent, the IP address was finally determined – leading to the local location.

A Woodway spokesman said there was abuse of a young child under the age of ten over a period of time – with the allegation being that images of this abuse were then traded for other images from other sources.

When the local victim of the abuse was identified, police obtained the additional warrant. The indictment specified on count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and four counts of promotion of child pornography.