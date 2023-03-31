Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old Woodway man has died in a Thursday traffic crash east of Bellmead.

Joshua Zuniga, of Woodway, was pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 84 and Aviation Parkway.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said the crash occurred about 11:25 a.m., as a Lexus ES-300 driven by Zuniga was making a left-hand turn from going east on Highway 84 to go north on Aviation Parkway. The Lexus was struck on the passenger side by a Peterbilt truck tractor that was going west on Highway 84.

The investigation was reported to be ongoing, as of Friday morning.