WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Woodway Public Safety Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department announced Monday that K-9 Officer Cody passed away after a battle with cancer. Cody’s career with Woodway started in 2019, and Woodway PSD says Cody “exceeded all of our expectations” within the last three years.

(Courtesy: Woodway PSD)

(Courtesy: Woodway PSD)

(Courtesy: Woodway PSD)

(Courtesy: Woodway PSD)

During this time, Cody conducted over 307 searches resulting in the discoveries of 2.5 kilos of marijuana, 29.5 grams of meth, four grams of liquid THC, 27.6 grams of cocaine, and 4.4 grams of heroin. The department says that thanks to Cody, officers were also able to seize over 113 items of property.

Cody’s current handler, Offficer Miller, was with him when he passed on Monday morning – as well as Cody’s beloved Kong toy.

Woodway PSD finished the announcement with, “Rest easy, Cody- we’ll take it from here.”