WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday around 2:33 a.m., the Woodway Public Safety Department received a phone call from a resident in the 500 block of Mountain Lake.

The caller reported that a suspicious individual wearing a hoodie rang his doorbell and said he was delivering a pizza. Through a doorbell camera, the resident could see the individual was not holding a pizza and immediately called the police.

A Woodway PSD officer arrived at the location within 30 seconds and located the individual in a white Chrysler 200 attempting to pull away. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the individual fled the scene.

Officers pursued and located the vehicle driving through a barricaded construction area near Estates Dr. and Bosque. After another attempt to stop the vehicle on Bosque, the driver once again fled.

A vehicle pursuit ensued on Bosque into Waco at a high rate of speed. The suspects vehicle collided with several parked cars in the 2800 block of Bosque near his home.

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody with the assistance of Waco Police and was identified as 22-year-old Noah Garcia of Waco. Garcia was transported to a local hospital and then booked into the McLennan County Jail where he awaits bond on the charge of Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, a third degree felony.

WPSD believes Garcia had ill intentions knocking on this resident’s door given his known criminal history and time of the event. WPSD encourages residents to immediately report suspicious circumstances such as this.