WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of Woodway are being asked to decrease irrigation and outside watering by 50 percent for the next two weeks.

The City of Woodway says it is experiencing electrical pump issues at two out of its six well sites. This has caused the water levels in these tanks to fall to a level of concern, which the City says could affect water pressure and supply.

The City says it has tried to manage the water issues for the past two weeks without asking for help from the citizens. However, the current condition is now causing low water pressure for residents and for fire suppression.

The two-week time period will allow the City of Woodway to get materials and to make the needed repairs. The immediate areas affected are residents between Estates Drive and Wooded Crest Drive, down to the lake, in addition to the area from Estates Drive to Wedgewood/Santa Fe Drive, over to the lake.

The City says that by following this request, its water system should be able to handle the demand without any further requests. Once the water levels are back up to normal, an update will be issued.

The City of Woodway is in Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan, which can be reviewed at woodwaytexas.gov. For questions or concerns, you can contact the Community Services Department at 254-772-4050.