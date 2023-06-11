WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – In honor of World Oceans Day, Cameron Park Zoo welcomed visitors to dive into marine life and discover the wonders under the surface at its saltwater aquarium.

“Right on the Brazos River. So we have a direct connection with the ocean here. So it’s important to keep in mind what we do here has an impact on the lives of the animals and plants and the ecosystem in the ocean,” says Megan Hertle Cameron Park Zoo Aquatics department supervisor.

Attendees watched skilled scuba divers, mermaids and experienced the urchin touch tank. Educational activities inspired ocean appreciation amongst the ecommunity, thinking twice about how their actions impact the environment.

Utilizing reusable products and recycling plastic can help reduce the size of garbage patches in oceans. Keeping chemicals out of storm drains when washing cars or fertilizing lawns are also best practices.

Oceans provide food, regulate the climate and generate most of the oxygen we breathe, serving as the foundation for much of the world’s economy.

The aquarium not only sheds light on the beauty and importance of oceans but also aims to bring about crucial change for ocean preservation.