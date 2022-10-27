ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco man is in jail after fighting Robinson Police officers and resisting arrest, sending everyone to the hospital.

The Robinson Police Department responded at approximately 10:58 p.m. Tuesday to an alarm at the Fidelity Bank of Texas, located at 410 S. Robinson Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man – identified as 37-year-old Raul Ruben Morales, of Waco. Officers arrested Morales and started to escort him out of the bank lobby.

During the arrest, Morales started resisting and fighting with the officers by kicking and biting them. Morales attempted to grab two of the officers’ weapons. He successfully injured one of the officer’s legs.

Officers then successfully subdued Morales by restraining his legs in leg irons and transported him from the lobby on a backboard to an awaiting ambulance. Morales was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries sustained from breaking through a glass door. Three Robinson PD officers were treated at the same hospital for their injuries and were released. All officers were able to return to work.

Morales was then released to police custody. He transported to the McLennan County Jail, and is charged with Burglary of Building, two counts of Aggravated Assault Public Servant, two counts of Attempting to Take Weapon from an Officer and Assault Public Servant.