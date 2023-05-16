Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old suspect in a Waco murder who was arrested in Freestone County last week has been brought back to McLennan County to face charges.

Ruben Dominguez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Monday.

He had been picked up by U.S. Marshals last Wednesday and had been held in the Freestone County Jail.

He is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Tercquan Johnson.

Around 8:41 p.m. on May 2nd, officers got a call about a shooting near the 1900 block of JJ Flewellen Road. They found Johnson with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the seventh homicide of 2023 and the sixth homicide investigation.