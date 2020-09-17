Mclennan County Teen arrested in Bosque County for indecent exposure

Bosque County, Tx- A Mclennan County teen has been arrested for five counts of indecent exposure in Bosque County.

The Sheriff’s department says that on September 13th they received a report of indecent exposure that occurred at the Dollar General in Laguna Park. While taking this report the Sheriff’s Office learned that there were possibly two other victims that the suspect exposed himself to while inside the Dollar General.

Then, yesterday, the Sheriff’s Office learned that there were two additional indecent exposure incidents, bringing it to a total of five victims of indecent exposure. The two new incidents occurred at the Mr. K’s store in Laguna Park. These two new incidents took place on 9/11/2020 and 9/12/2020. Two arrest warrants were issued, while the other three cases are still pending.

The suspect was identified as 17 year old Andrew Smith of the McLennan County Area. Andrews has been arrested and is currently in Bosque County Sheriff’s Office custody.