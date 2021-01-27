Medal of Merit awarded for waking family during a fire

The Waco Fire Department Wednesday awarded its Medal of Merit to a Waco 19-year-old woman credited with saving family members when their home caught fire.

The fire broke out at a home in the 2200 block of Joey Drive January 15th.

All of the other family members who were home at the time had lost their sense of taste and smell because of COVID-19

Bianca Rivera was not suffering from the illness, smelled the smoke and got them out of the burning home, which turned out to be a total loss.

The presentation was made at Fire Station #1 on Peach Street