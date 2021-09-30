Media luncheon held for Heart o’ Texas Fair and Rodeo

WACO, Texas – The Heart o’ Texas Fair and Rodeo is back this year after having to modify last year’s fair due to the pandemic.

Media partners met at the Extraco Events Center Thursday to go over preparations and activites for the fair.

They will have many attractions – such as the circus man, swifty swine pig races, mutton bustin’ rally, and much more.

There will also be concerts – with artists such as Chris Jason, Jameson Rodgers, Tracy Lawrence and Joe Nichols – just to name a few.

“To be back at what I like to say, ‘full meal deal,’ where we’ve got a carnival, we’ve got the attractions, the petting zoo, shopping, all the things that make Heart of Texas Fair big and bright. It is going to be here this year. And so we’re so excited, and we can’t wait to see everybody,”says Vice President of Marketing Charva Ingram.

You can buy your tickets and find more information on the fair by visiting hotfair.com.