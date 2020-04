WACO, Texas – If you have any medical supplies to donate, the City of Waco knows where they can go.

Masks are the most requested. Essential personnel can wash and reuse masks, and they are still in short supply. The McLennan County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will distribute all needed supplies to those needing them.

If you would like to make a donation, you can go HERE. For information on how to make a mask, you can go HERE.

Source: City of Waco