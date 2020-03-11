Meeting to be held for Stillhouse Hollow Master Plan revisions

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A public meeting this Thursday will kick off the Stillhouse Hollow Lake Master Plan revisions.

The current Master Plan for Stillhouse Hollow Lake was last updated in 1970. The Plan and the land classifications are in need of revision to address changes in regional land use, population, outdoor recreation trends and USACE management policy.

Key topics to be addressed in the revised Master Plan include revised land classifications, new natural and recreational resource management objectives, recreation facility needs, and special topics such as invasive species management and threatened and endangered species habitat.

The Master Plan is a vital tool produced and used by USACE to guide the responsible stewardship of USACEadministered lands/waters and resources for the benefit of present and future generations. An open house public meeting will be held on Thursday, at the Harris Community Center, located at 401 N. Alexander Street in Belton. A brief overview outlining the purpose and scope of the Master Plan, as well as the proposed schedule and opportunities for public involvement will be presented at 6:00 pm, followed by a session to view maps, ask questions, and provide written comments about the project.

The open house public meeting information will be available to download at the following USACE website beginning on Thursday, March 12, 2020: http://www.swf.usace.army.mil/About/LakesandRecreationlnformation/MasterPlanUpdates/Stil lhouse-Hollow_Lake

In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, and other applicable laws and regulations, a 30-day public comment period will begin on Friday, March 13. Comments and questions pertaining to the proposed revision may be submitted at the public meeting, or emailed to CESWF-PER-StillhouseHollow@usace.army.mil, or mailed to:

Ronnie Bruggman: Lake Manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 3740 FM 1670, Belton, Texas 76513.