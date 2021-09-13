‘Mega Career Fair’ coming to Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Transition Assistance Program will be hosting a Mega Career Fair on Tuesday.

The fair will be taking place at Club Hood on Fort Hood, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The Fort Hood Sentinel is proud to help employers and transitioning service members connect. Transitioning service members will have the opportunity to meet with local, state, national and international employers.

For more information, you can visit the Transition Assistance Program on Facebook.

Source: Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program

