Mega Millions jackpot goes unclaimed, increases to a record $900 million

FILE – In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

The Lottery’s Mega Millions jackpot is now at a record-breaking amount after Tuesday’s jackpot went unclaimed.

According to the Lottery website, while there were plenty of winners during Tuesday’s drawing, no tickets matched matched all the numbers drawn plus the gold Mega Ball 9.

That is what led to Friday’s jackpot increasing to $900 million and becoming the largest Mega Millions jackpot in Lottery history, and the second largest jackpot in Lottery history.

Friday’s drawing has an estimated cash prize of $513.4 million.

Previously, the largest jackpot for the game was set in March of 2012 when the prize was $656 million.

Friday’s drawing will be the 25th since the jackpot was last hit on July 24 in California when $543 million was won by a group of 11 co-workers.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 and can be bought until 10:45 p.m. Friday night.