Mementos removed from graves at Moody Cemetery

MOODY, Texas – Family members were stunned Tuesday to find the mementos they left on their loved ones’ graves had been thrown into a pile resembling trash, allegedly by Moody Cemetery’s maintenance staff.

Candy Ayers runs the cemetery’s Facebook page, but has not official role with them. Her brother is buried in the section which was vandalized.

“My brother has been out there for 16 years, and just to desecrate his bench and his grave the way that they did was just…it was devastating,” Ayers said.

The pile was filled with ceramic angels, crosses, toys and other knick-knacks loved ones left. It was pushed between a mound of dirt and a barbed wire fence, leaving many of the items broken.

Ayers said she was told by the maintenance workers they did it, but only because the items were breaking cemetery rules. Ayers says she and other families she talked to had no idea.

“They started taking items off people’s graves, said it was against rules and regulations of that section of the cemetery,” Ayers said. “My brother has been buried out there for 16 years, and this happens today.

Her brother’s memorial bench was broken and ripped out of the ground, and so were his foot stones. For the first time in the 16 years they have been there, Ayers took them home, fearful they would just be added to the pile.

“It was just very disturbing and disheartening to see items that some people might think are trash or it has no great significance,” Ayers said. “For people who go out there [those items are] huge.”

Meloney Jefferson lost her son, Jace, when he was just 12 years old. He is buried in the same section as Ayers’ brother. She met with a maintenance worker today, and claims he told her they shot Round-Up on the grass over her son’s body to make it easier to maintain.

“Well I told him that he was a pretty heartless person,” Jefferson said. “I just don’t know how anybody who has a heart or that has lost somebody thinks that’s something acceptable to say to a person that’s lost a loved one.”

The families say they just want this place to be a sacred one again.

“It should be a safe place. It shouldn’t be a place that you have to go and worry that those things are gonna be demolished or destroyed, you know?,” Jefferson said. “It’s hard enough to go, much less to have to go and deal with nonsense.”

FOX44 reached out to Moody Cemetery for comment, but never heard back.